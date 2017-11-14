November 14th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 10 am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night – Rain likely before 9 pm, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Snow likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.