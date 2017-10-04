October 4th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light northwest. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Columbus Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
