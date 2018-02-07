Rock Springs Green River Updated Forecast: February 7, 2018

This Afternoon Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night Patchy blowing snow between 1am and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind around 11 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.