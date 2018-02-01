Rock Springs And Green River Updated Weather: February 1, 2018





Here is your Rock Springs and Green River updated seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

This Afternoon Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 35. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Patchy blowing snow before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Saturday Night Patchy blowing snow between 10 pm and 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Sunday Patchy blowing snow between 7 am and 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of snow after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday A chance of snow before 9 am, then a chance of rain between 9 am and 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.