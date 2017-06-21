Rock Springs Weather Green River Weather 7 Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a light west wind becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
