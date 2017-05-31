Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather 7 Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
This Afternoon
Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73
