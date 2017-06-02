Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather 7 Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

This Afternoon Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.