Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather 7 Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a southwest wind 16 to 26 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 28 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Monday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
