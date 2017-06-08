Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather 7 Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

This Afternoon Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a southwest wind 16 to 26 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 28 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Monday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.