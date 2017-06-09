Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather 7 Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

This Afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a southwest wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 28 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with a south southeast wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a southeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 75.