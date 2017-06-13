Rock Springs Weather Green River Weather 7 Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

This Afternoon Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 53. Windy, with a west wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.