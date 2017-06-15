Rock Springs Weather Green River Weather 7 Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

This Afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.