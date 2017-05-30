Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather 7 Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

This Afternoon Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.