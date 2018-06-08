Saturday, June 9th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.