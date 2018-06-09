Sunday, June 10th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.