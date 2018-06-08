Sweetwater County Weather for Friday, June 8th

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.
