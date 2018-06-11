Sweetwater County Weather For Monday, June 11th

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Today Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.