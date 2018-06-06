Sweetwater County Weather For Wednesday, June 6th

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.