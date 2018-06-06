Sweetwater County Weather For Wednesday, June 6th

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Windy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
