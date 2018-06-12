Sweetwater County Weather Forecast for June 12th

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Today Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Friday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Sunday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Monday Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.