Tuesday, April 10th Sweetwater County Weather

Thursday

A chance of rain showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.