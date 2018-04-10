Tuesday, April 10th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southeast 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday
A chance of rain showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
