Tuesday, March 27th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today
Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 5pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.
