Tuesday, March 27th Sweetwater County Weather

Wednesday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 5pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.