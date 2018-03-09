Updated Sweetwater County Weather Forecast: March 9, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 45. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 47. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 52. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night
Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
