May 22, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 11 mph becoming south. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 am, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.