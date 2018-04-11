Wednesday, April 11th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
A chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Very windy, with a west wind 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Windy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a north wind 17 to 22 mph becoming northwest 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy.
