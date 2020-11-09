10th Annual Home and Holiday Show — November 13, 14 & 15, 2020

THIS WEEKEND: The 10th Annual Home and Holiday Show

It’s the largest holiday show in Southwest Wyoming, and features many vendors who are working hard to bring you home and gift ideas including home décor, jewelry, apparel, soaps and beauty products, kitchenware, furniture, unique services, crafts and gifts galore for everyone on your holiday shopping list!

This years’ Home and Holiday Show will kick off on Friday, November 13 at 5:00 PM. The first 100 people in the door each day will receive a FREE goodie bag. Help us stuff the FedEx truck and you could WIN $1000 cash! ($500 Saturday and $500 Sunday) Bring in non-perishable food items to help our local community this holiday season. The more your bring, the more chances to WIN!

Kiarra Zampedri Photography will be taking FREE photos with Santa! Children from 0-12 years old can register for a chance to win a $225 Walmart gift card (1 boy and 1 girl will win). Kiarra will have a mini-set for professional holiday family pictures for a small session fee.

Some of this years’ vendors include: Cat Pentescu Photography, Cornman’s Kettle Corn, Tena Atkins, The Gourmet Grater, Spotluck Bullion Inc., Pampered Chef, LuLaRoe, Reynolds Jewelers, Scentsy, Mary Kay, Burton’s Maplewood Farm, Whiskey Goats Apparel and more. For a complete list, please visit the Wyoming Home Show.

The traditional Turkey Dinner will be served, as well as concessions provided by Cowboy Crepes.

State up-to-date on the Wyoming Home and Holiday Show Facebook page or at www.wyominghomeshow.com for social distancing guidelines.

Admission is FREE – November 13, 14 and 15 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs!

Doors open at:

November 13th — 5:00PM to 9:00 PM

November 14th — 10:00AM to 6:00 PM

November 15th — 10:00AM to 3:00 PM

