10th Annual Home and Holiday Show — November 13, 14 & 15, 2020

Get ready for the 10th Annual Home and Holiday Show November 13-15, 2020.

The 10th Annual Home and Holiday show is right around the corner! Visit old and new vendors at Southwest Wyoming’s largest holiday show next weekend at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

The Home and Holiday Show features crafts, furniture, home décor, jewelry, gifts, food, kitchenware, clothing and much, much more! The fun and shopping begins on Friday, November 13th at 5:00pm. To stay up-to-date with the current social distancing guidelines, visit www.wyominghomeshow.com or follow us on Facebook.

Some of this years’ vendors include Cowboy Crepes, That Salsa Guy, Chestnut Lighting, Cowboy Curbing, Mandy’s Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Rock Sprinkles Bakery, Wyoming Raised Apparel, Knights Metal Art, My Wyo Designs, Rose Cottage Scents, Graceful Woodturnings, Osprey Global Scopes, WyoTV, Color Street, and Fancy Fusion to name a few.

HELP STUFF THE FEDEX TRUCK! SHARE and CARE and you could win CASH!

Bring non-perishable foods items to the show and help out our local community this holiday season. The more you bring, the more chances you have to win! ($500 on Saturday and $500 on Sunday).

FREE pictures with Santa! There will be a goodie bag for the children. Photos will be taken by Kiarra Zampedri Photography.

She will have a mini set available for family photos for a small fee.

Admission is FREE all 3 days.

November 13th — 5:00PM to 9:00PM

November 14th — 10:00AM to 6:00PM

November 15th — 10:00AM to 3:00PM

The first 100 people through the doors each day will receive a Home and Holiday Show gift bag! Two lucky children will have a chance to win a $225 Walmart gift card (1 boy and 1 girl, ages 0-12)

