10th Annual Red Tie Gala Promises an Unforgettable Evening in Support of Local Healthcare

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is thrilled to announce the 10th Anniversary of its annual Red Tie Gala! This event will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

This milestone celebration marks a decade of unwavering commitment to the community’s health and well-being. The Red Tie Gala has become a signature event in the community, bringing together compassionate individuals, local businesses, and community leaders for a night of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy.

“Last year’s Red Tie Gala proceeds were dedicated to the daVinci Robot. We’re excited to report that the daVinci Robot was delivered, set up, and robotics-assisted surgery is now available right here in Sweetwater County at Memorial Hospital,” said Tiffany Marshall, Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation. Marshall explained that though last year’s event was record-breaking, she expects that the upcoming 10th-anniversary gala will be the most memorable and successful event yet with new games, activities, and surprises.

Also new this year is the His and Hers Electric Bike raffle. Tickets are $100 each and only 200 tickets are available. “We decided to try something a little different this year. For just $100, you can win not one, but two Trek Powerfly 4 Gen 4 electronic bikes,” explained Marshall. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Event Highlights:

Red Carpet Arrival – guests will be welcomed with a red carpet entrance.

Gourmet Dining – indulge in an elegant three-course meal prepared by local chefs.

Live Entertainment – music provided post-program by Sweetwater County’s own Turn Up the Volume DJ Services.

Live and Silent Auctions – Bid on exclusive items and experiences generously donated by local community members, businesses, and sponsors.

Red Tie Fashion – Embrace the theme by donning your most stylish, red tie, dress, or shoes.

Networking Opportunities – connect with fellow community members, business leaders, and healthcare professionals who share a common passion and commitment to supporting local healthcare.

The 10th annual Red Tie Gala is not only a celebration of a decade of community support but also an opportunity to make a significant impact on local healthcare resources to support you, your family, and your friend’s needs. “This year’s proceeds are dedicated to supporting the Laboratory renovation and expansion project, scheduled to break ground in Q1 of 2024,” said Marshall.

Tickets are available for purchase and sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses eager to align themselves with this noble cause.

You can purchase event tickets, sponsorships, and His and Hers Electric Bike raffle tickets here.

To donate to the event, to sign up to volunteer, or for more information, contact Marshall at 307-389-1119 or [email protected].

