27th Annual Spring Home Show starts TODAY!

For almost 30 years, the Wyoming Home Show has brought the best vendors and merchandise in western Wyoming and beyond together under one roof for one of the largest expos in Sweetwater County – and this year’s Spring Home Show begins TODAY!

The show is free to attend, and hours are Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It takes place at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs.

Shop with over 75 vendors showcasing landscaping, home décor, maintenance and repair, plumbing, energy and utilities, furniture, art, food and desserts, clothing, home improvement, and much more. For a complete list of vendors, visit www.wyominghomeshow.com.

Concessions will be provided by Jack’s Crepes this year, with fruity and savory crepes, pasta, salads, pizza, and other delicious food and drink. You can also get your early bird Casino Fever tickets at the Spring Home Show to support the Young at Heart Community Center on April 29.

For more information, you can follow the Wyoming Home Show Facebook Page HERE or call Debi at 307-752-5359.

Don’t miss out on the 27th Annual Spring Home Show, today through Sunday, April 14 through 16. See you there!

