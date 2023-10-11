2nd Annual Child Developmental Center Trunk or Treat

Green River- The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is hosting its 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat.

It will take place on October 21st, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., within the Green River CDC’s parking lot.

Festivities include a bounce house, face peating, a photo booth, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, and caramel apples!

If you would like to be a part of this event you can call (307) 872-3290, or fill out the registration form here.

Parking spots are $25 and the deadline is October 16th.

All proceeds are donated to the Child Development Center.

We hope to see you there!

