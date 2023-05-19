35th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo: June 2-3, 2023

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo is back for its 35th year on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.

Gates open at 6 p.m. each night at 225 East Teton Blvd. in Green River, with the events starting at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.cityofgreenriver.org/624/Overland-Stage-Rodeo or visit either the Rock Springs or Green River Chambers of Commerce. You can also purchase tickets at the gate each night. Adults 18+ are $10 gate / $8 advance; Youth 6-12 and Seniors 65+ are $5 gate / $4 advance.

Call (307) 872-0514 for more information.

