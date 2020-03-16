4/2020 Spring Fest featuring Nelly at the Casper Events Center

Venue Management and Bravada Enterprise are pleased to announce the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony will stop at the Casper Events Center in Casper, WY on Wednesday, April 29th at 7:30 pm. Lineup is subject to change.

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., better known as NELLY, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, investor, and actor from St. Louis, Missouri. Country Grammar is Nelly’s best-selling album to date, selling over 8.4 million copies in the United States. His following album, Nellyville, produced the number-one hits “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” (featuring Kelly Rowland). Other singles included “Work It” (featuring Justin Timberlake), “Air Force Ones” (featuring Murphy Lee and St. Lunatics), “Pimp Juice” and “#1”.

Howard “CHINGY” Bailey Jr. is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer and actor. Chingy grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and began rapping in his late teens. He toured as an opening act with Nelly in the summer of 2002 and then became a protégé of Ludacris, who signed him to his newly formed Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) record label. The rapper’s 2003 summer debut single, “Right Thurr”, put him on the musical map as a good-time rapper who specialized in catchy, club-friendly beats and simplistic lyrics delivered in a sing-song, nursery rhyme style.

Chingy’s 2003 debut album, Jackpot, sold two million copies, thanks to the boost from “Right Thurr”. A second album, Powerballin’, was released in 2004 to mixed reviews, and his 2006 release Hoodstar spawned the hit singles “Pullin’ Me Back” and “Dem Jeans.” He released Hate It or Love It in 2007, under DTP records. The album’s lead single is “Fly Like Me”, featuring Amerie. A studio album, Success & Failure, was released in 2010. In 2018, he made his official debut as a record producer which he produced his own latest single “Sparks Fly” which debuted on July 4, 2018.

Thanks to one of the most distinctive and memorable styles in music history, TWISTA has become one of the most sought-after collaborators in music. The Chi-Town rapper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Kanye West, Jay Z, Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx, Pitbull, Mariah Carey, Pharrell, DJ Khaled and Puff Daddy.

Twista has also released one platinum album (2004’s Kamikaze), two gold albums (1997’s Adrenaline Rush and 2005’s The Day After) and three gold singles (2004’s “Overnight Celebrity,” 2005’s “Girl Tonight” and 2009’s “Wetter”).

Chicago’s DO OR DIE gained a hit with their first single, Po Pimp. Released on a tiny Chicago label, the track became a local hit and sparked the group’s signing by Houston’s Rap-A-Lot Records. Given a wide release in the summer of 1996, the single hit number 22, increasing the buzz for a full-length from the group. In September of that year, Picture This was released on Rap-A-Lot. Do or Die returned to action in the spring of 1998, releasing their second album, Headz or Tailz. Victory followed two years later. Back 2 the Game (2002) and Pimpin’ Ain’t Dead (2003) did well in Chicago and on the West Coast, but nationwide the group was being ignored by radio. With R. Kelly, Kanye West, and Twista all making guest appearances, 2005’s D.O.D. was an attempt to change this. A year later, Do or Die went in a totally different direction by releasing the hard, street-minded Get That Paper with Bun B the lone guest star. ~ John Bush, Rovi

Tickets are on sale NOW! Ticket prices will be $29, $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Tickets will be available for $100 each plus the cost of a ticket. Tickets will be available online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)