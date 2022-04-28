8th Annual Run with the Badges and National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Meanwhile, only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison. In 2021, our local YWCA assisted 70 survivors of sexual assault – more than half of those victims were children.

Nationally, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. That’s more than 12 million women and men in a year. YWCA is inviting you to support victims and help spread community awareness.

This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (April 24-30, 2022). As a community, we can help spread awareness and work toward prevention. Believing is the first step: 90-98% of survivors are telling the truth.

The 8th Annual Run with the Badges takes place on Saturday, April 30th beginning at the Young at Heart Senior Center at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs. You can run or walk with the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, SWAT Team, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Sweetwater County Fire Department. A 5k and 10k race will start at 9 a.m., followed by community booths, refreshments, and recognition awards. This event is sponsored in part by WyoRadio and the United Way.

Individuals who plan on taking part in the race can preregister online at https://runsignup.com/Race/WY/RockSprings/RunWiththeBadges or by calling 352-6635. Race Day Registration begins at 8 a.m. You can also follow the Facebook event on the YWCA Sweetwater County page.

The YWCA thanks ALL of its community partners, volunteers, sponsors, and dedicated employees who are all working to spread awareness and end all forms of violence.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)