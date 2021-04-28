A Lawrence Pivic family “Thank You!”

The family of Lawrence Pivic wishes to express their sincere gratitude shown them at the time of their loss. The family appreciates the telephone calls, visits, sympathy cards, food, and floral arrangements.

A special thank you to:

Father Bill Hill

Hospice of Sweetwater County

Santa Fe Trail

and Vase Funeral home for all their support.

The kind gestures given to the family of Lawrence during a difficult time will never be forgotten. Thank you again.

Sincerely,

Laureen Hymas, Kathleen Pierantoni, John Civic, Joni Radakovich, Mary Radosevich, and their families

