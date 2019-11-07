American Legion Auxiliary celebrating 100 years

Join the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 Auxiliary as they celebrate 100 years!

They’re inviting the public to join in the celebration with a special dinner on Saturday, November 16 at their location at 551 Broadway in Downtown Rock Springs.

Doors will open at 5 pm and dinner will be served at 6 pm. The last day to purchase tickets for the event is November 11.

All paid 2020 Auxiliary members are free.

For more information see their Facebook event page here.

