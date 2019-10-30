American Legion ‘Casino Night’ benefit this Saturday

The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 is having a casino night and benefit for Bonnie Pinney. The benefit will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 6 pm – 10 pm.

Participants can take part in games of Black Jack, Texas Hold ’em, Roulette, and Craps.

Along with food, there will also be a mystery gun raffle.

The legion is located at 551 Broadway in Downtown Rock Springs.

For more information see the American Legion Facebook page here.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)