Apartments available at Deer Trail Assisted Living

Deer Trail Assisted Living has apartments available. It’s a place that provides personal care in a residential setting for people who need assistance with daily living activities.

Within the community, you will enjoy three prepared meals daily and snacks along with housekeeping, fun activities, professional staff supervision, medical support, transportation, and much more.

Your monthly rent covers a lot more than just an apartment!

Three healthy meals daily, with snacks and refreshments available through the day

Light weekly housekeeping including refreshing the bed

Basic cable service with your favorite shows and sports

All utilities included except personal phone and Internet

24/7 emergency –call system and nursing staff presence

Scheduled trips to shops, medical appointments and Church services

Inviting and well-appointed living and social spaces to entertain family and friends

Social, learning programs and events arranged by the Life Enrichment Director

Assisted living at Deer Trail is one of the more affordable alternatives for people 62 and better seeking a little help in a residential setting.

From inviting entryways to the spacious living rooms to cozy bedrooms, all assisted living and memory care apartments offer flowing designs with plenty of room to spread out and get comfortable.

To find out more information or arrange a tour, call Deer Trail at 362-0100 or visit http://deertrailassistedliving.com/

