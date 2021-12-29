Archrock is hiring: Intermediate Gas Compressor Mechanic

Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas contract compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States. Our unmatched expertise and team of highly qualified, certified technicians are backed by more than 60 years of industry experience. Headquartered in Houston, Texas. Archrock has approximately 1,500 employees.

Archrock is currently looking to hire an Intermediate Gas Compressor Mechanic in their Rock Springs, Wyoming location. This is a full-time position.

Overview: Performs maintenance and repair activities on gas compression and/or process equipment, at customer’s location, as directed.

Skills and Abilities:

Ability to:

– Demonstrate proficiency in accurately and efficiently diagnosing and repairing mechanical problems on multiple

compressor configurations

– Show a track record of performing Preventative Maintenance (PM) with no guidance and minimal COs due to poor PM work

– Perform most Call Outs (CO) without assistance from a technical expert

– Demonstrate customer service skills

– Read, write and speak English (work orders, manuals, etc.)

– Follow all health, safety, and environmental procedures

– Use intermediate computer skills, including engine specific software (Cat and Waukesha), Internet Explorer and

Outlook

– Complete and submit company required documentation in an accurate and timely fashion

Knowledge:

– Knowledge of gas engines and compressors, electrical systems, panel boards, skid wiring, etc., through Compressor 101, equivalent training or performance verification

– Knowledge of some new technologies

– Working knowledge of relevant HSE procedures and regulations

– General understanding of customer’s production equipment – Scrubbers, on/off skid

– Generally understands all processes and systems on how a compressor works

– Knowledge of company maintenance standards checklist and ability to accurately and completely follow

Minimum Education and Certification:

– High school diploma or equivalent preferred

– Valid driver’s license and a good driving record

– Gas or diesel engine and compressor school/training preferred

Minimum Experience:

– Typically at least 3 years experience with natural gas engines and compressors, and a working knowledge of production equipment

Leadership:

– May serve as a resource to others with less experience

– Often called on to assist in training or mentoring less experienced FSTs

Non-Essential Duties: Performs other duties as assigned

Physical Demands: (Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions)

– Must be fit for duty for the job tasks being performed – Refer to WorkSaver Systems Critical Demands for full details

– Must meet the medical requirements necessary to wear PPE required by role (includes respiratory protection medical requirements as required by role)

– Constantly required to display good manual dexterity and to reach with hands and arms

– Constantly required to talk and hear

– Frequently required to sit while driving or using a PC

– Frequently required to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, squat, and twist with good balance

– Regularly required to lift, move and carry up to 50 pounds and to push and pull up to 110 pounds

– Occasionally required to carry at least 40 pounds with one hand for at least 10 feet

– Occasionally required to crawl, climb in and around equipment, stairs, and vertical ladders

– Vision abilities include close vision, distance vision, color vision, and the ability to adjust focus

Archrock is an Equal Opportunity Employer and gives consideration for employment to qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

For more information on this position and how to apply, please visit https://www.archrock.com/

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)