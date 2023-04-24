Ask A Plumber: Sewer Line Repairs and Replacements

Having a good understanding of your home’s sewer line is crucial for maintaining a clean and comfortable home. In this guide, Lance Ball of Aspen Mountain Plumbing helps us delve into the causes of sewer line damage, the signs to look out for, and the best methods to repair or replace your sewer system.

Wyo4News: What Are The Common Causes of Sewer Line Damage?

Lance Ball: There are numerous factors that can lead to sewer line damage, such as tree roots, corroded pipes, old age, or extreme cold temperatures I could go on and on!

Wyo4News: Ok, let’s start with tree roots, what’s the deal with that?

Lance Ball: Tree roots are a frequent cause of sewer line damage. They follow water sources and are naturally drawn to sewer pipes, especially when there is a small leak. Tree roots can wrap around and infiltrate pipes, causing blockages, structural weakness, and even pipe breakage. Clay or Cast Iron sewer pipes, often found in older homes, are particularly susceptible to tree root damage.

Wyo4News: And you said something about corroded pipes, what does that mean exactly?

Lance Ball: Well steel pipes are galvanized to prevent rusting, but Cast Iron is susceptible to corrosion. Untreated corrosion makes pipes more vulnerable to leaks, cracks, and eventual breakdown.

Wyo4News: And Old Age? We do get a lot of that around here.

Lance Ball: Oh yeah, tell me about it! And pipes in older homes are going to show that age. Much like we do in our bodies where we become weaker over time those pipes naturally deteriorate and also become weaker. Unfortunately, our pipes of the past also have a life that eventually will expire. Making it pipes collapse to the ground around it.

Wyo4News: We’ve got another question for you; how does a homeowner identify the signs of a damaged sewer line?

Lance Ball: Well first sign is that you will start to experience slow or sluggish flow when you use the drains. This is usually an indication that roots are in the pipes, or could be a sign of age having a rougher surface in the pipes which we call scale. Sewage gas may also be detectable from cracks or bad venting. Also note that if your drains are constantly clogging up, it might be a good idea to get a drain camera in there to see what’s going on.

Wyo4News: And what techniques does Aspen Mountain Plumbing use for Sewer Line Repairs and Replacements?

Lance Ball: Last year we made a massive investment in a cutting-edge sewer line cured-in-place lining tool. It was important for us to do this because we wanted to bring the very best to Sweetwater County. In fact, Aspen Mountain Plumbing was the first in the state of Wyoming to adopt the technology. It’s called the Lightray LR3 LED UV System and it’s used specifically for sewer line repair and/or replacements. It essentially uses ultraviolet (UV) light to cure a cast-in-place pipe liner which is a game-changer compared to a traditional thermal setting or ambient-cured CIPP liners.

[INSERT VIDEO – GAME CHANGING Drain Repair With UV LINING – Aspen Mountain Plumbing ]

Wyo4News: It seems like Aspen Mountain Plumbing’s adoption of the Lightray LR3 LED UV System demonstrates its commitment to providing the best possible sewer line repair solutions for homeowners in Sweetwater County.

Lance Ball: We genuinely care about homeowners and their homes. We want the people here to feel happy and safe in their homes. We are strong believers in “doing it right the first time”. The Lightray helps us bring that theory into practice.

Wyo4News: Thank you, Lance, for helping us homeowners understand the causes of sewer line damage, recognizing the signs and knowing the available repair and replacement options is essential for maintaining a clean and comfortable home.

Lance Ball: Anytime!

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)