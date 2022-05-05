Aspen Mountain Plumbing Asks, “What’s In Your Tap Water?”

Tap water is something most of us take for granted. We turn on the faucet, and water bursts out of the tap, refreshing and seemingly endless. But what’s really in our tap water? With the help of our friends over at Aspen Mountain Plumbing, we’ll take a look at some of the contaminants that might be in your tap water and what you can do about them. We hope you find it helpful!

The Quality of Your Tap Water May Not Be as Good as You Think

The quality of our tap water is often a mystery. We turn on the faucet and expect fresh, clean water, but what’s really in our water? What contaminants might be lurking in our drinking water?

To determine what’s in our water, we must trace it back to its source. In short, your tap water comes from one of two sources: surface water or groundwater.

Surface water comes from lakes, rivers, and reservoirs and is then treated at a water treatment plant before reaching your home. Groundwater comes from wells and springs and often does not require treatment before it’s used.

So, now that we know where our drinking water comes from, what’s in it?

Chlorine: Chlorine is added to public drinking water to kill bacteria and other pathogens. While it is effective at doing this, it can also give water a funny taste and smell. Over a long period of time Chlorine can become bad for our health. Our skin can even soak it in like a sponge. This can cause skin issues as well.

Fluoride: Fluoride helps prevent tooth decay, but too much of it can be toxic. It is often added to drinking water as a public health measure in small amounts.

Lead: Lead is a neurotoxin that can cause serious harm to the body, especially in children and pregnant women. While lead is not usually found in drinking water, some older water pipes or fixtures may contain lead, which can leach into drinking water if not treated properly.

There Are Ways to Improve the Quality of Your Tap Water

There are a few things you can do to improve the quality of your tap water.

First, you can install a water filtration system in your home. This will remove many of the contaminants that might be in your drinking water. Aspen Mountain Plumbing is known across Sweetwater County for being an industry leader in water filtration services.

A few different types of water filtration systems are available on the market. The most common types are:

Reverse Osmosis: This system uses a compressed membrane to filter out microorganisms, organic matter, and other impurities from drinking water. Often used in homes with hard water and chemical treatment, a reverse osmosis system will remove most contaminants and chemicals from drinking water.

UV Filtration: This system uses ultraviolet light to kill microorganisms in drinking water. It is often used in homes with private wells, as it does not remove dissolved minerals from drinking water.

Carbon Filtration: This system uses charcoal to absorb impurities from drinking water. It uses charcoal (Carbon) or to absorb impurities namely chemicals from drinking water. It traps volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pesticides, herbicides, and other impurities often found in drinking water.

Water Softening: This system exchanges minerals like calcium and magnesium ions and substitutes it for sodium. While these minerals are not harmful to our health, they can cause build-up on plumbing fixtures and appliances. Which can cause premature failure of those fixtures or appliances.

The Pros And Cons Of Bottled Water

Bottled water is another option for improving the quality of your drinking water. It is a popular choice for people who don’t trust the quality of their tap water, but is it better?

There are a few pros and cons to consider when deciding whether or not to drink bottled water.

Pros: Bottled water is convenient and portable; most bottled water is purified and free of contaminants like lead, chlorine, and fluoride.

Cons: Drinking bottled water can be more expensive than drinking tap water, especially if you drink a lot of it; research has shown that some bottled waters are only filtered tap water; there have been reports of plastic particles leaching into the water from the bottle.

So, what’s the best way to improve the quality of your drinking water? The answer depends on your individual needs and preferences. Suppose you are concerned about the quality of your tap water. In that case, we recommend calling Aspen Mountain Plumbing for water filtration installation services.

If you have questions or concerns about your tap water, contact Aspen Mountain Plumbing at (307) 922-4413. Their expert water filtration technicians will provide an in-home water test and a consultation on water filtration options.

