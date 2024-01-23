Aspen Mountain Plumbing: Expert Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes in Wyoming’s Winters

As the chill of Wyoming’s winter sets in, the threat of frozen pipes looms large in the minds of many homeowners. I’m Lance Ball, owner of Aspen Mountain Plumbing in Rock Springs, and I’ve seen firsthand the havoc that Wyoming’s harsh winters can wreak on plumbing systems. Today, I’d like to share some insights and tips on how you can prevent frozen pipes in your home.

Homeowner Calls Wyoming Plumber About Freezing Pipes

Understanding Why Pipes Freeze

Pipes located in unheated areas like crawl spaces, attics, or even within exterior walls are particularly vulnerable in Wyoming’s winters. When temperatures plummet, the water inside these pipes can freeze, expand, and potentially burst, causing significant water damage.

Proactive Measures for Pipe Insulation

Insulating your pipes is an effective way to prevent freezing. Start by identifying pipes in unheated areas and insulate them with foam tubes or sleeves, securing them with insulation tape. Consider installing heat tape for added protection, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

Simple Tips for Winter Plumbing Care

Disconnecting outdoor hoses before winter and maintaining a consistent temperature in your home are small, yet crucial steps. Even if you’re away, keep your thermostat set to at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent freezing.

Regular Maintenance and Inspections

Regularly inspecting your plumbing system can prevent minor issues from becoming major problems in winter. Check for drafts or cracks near pipes, as these can lead to freezing.

Once Upon A Time, A Rock Springs Homeowner..

Last winter, a neighbor in Rock Springs experienced burst pipes due to a cold draft in their basement. After repairing and insulating their pipes, we helped them avoid further incidents. This case highlights the importance of being proactive with your plumbing in Wyoming’s winters.

Enjoy a Worry-Free Winter

A little preparation goes a long way in preventing frozen pipes. By insulating your pipes, applying heat tape, and being attentive to your plumbing system, you can enjoy a cozy, worry-free winter in Wyoming.

