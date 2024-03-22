Aspen Mountain Plumbing: Local Plumber Uncovers Shocking Culprit Behind Kitchen Clogs

A recent call from a local homeowner, Brooke Emerson, really struck a chord with me—it was about a challenge we all dread: a clogged kitchen drain. It’s something I see often in our charming Wyoming community and a tale worth sharing.

Local Homeowner Asks What To Do With A Clogged Kitchen Sink Drain

Earlier this month, we received a voicemail from a homeowner named Brooke. Her kitchen sink was backing up, and her brother-in-law’s attempts at a DIY fix had fallen flat. See, I’ve got a soft spot for family; I believe in the power of lending a helping hand. But when it comes to plumbing,

sometimes that well-intentioned help can do more harm than good. Here’s how I stepped in to guide Brooke, and others like her, through the murky waters of kitchen drain dilemmas.

Why Kitchen Sink Drains Clog

In my years knee-deep in pipes and drains, I’ve seen it all. The culprits? Mostly grease, food particles, soap scum—you name it. Here’s a simple breakdown:

Waste builds up: Anything other than water can contribute to clogs over time. Traps and vents: These keep your drain flowing and smelling fresh, but they can get clogged, too. Sewer lines: They carry the waste away, though sometimes not as well as we’d like.

I’ve witnessed the aftermath of countless DIY blunders—homemade concoctions, broken drain cables, and the like. Now, here’s the professional contrast. I start and finish with a robust assessment, including a camera inspection to get a full, clear picture. Without these tools and the know-how, you’re just guessing—and that’s playing dice with your pipes.

Revolutionary UV Lighting in Drain Line Repair

Here at Aspen Mountain Plumbing , we’re always on the leading edge of technology to provide our customers with efficient and reliable solutions. Our latest foray into advanced plumbing involves the sophisticated use of UV lighting for repairing drain lines.

Traditionally, fixing a damaged drain line could be intrusive and time-consuming. But now, with our state-of-the-art UV light technology, we can achieve better results with minimal disruption.

How UV Lighting Helps Pipe Lining For Broken Sewer Lines:

The LightRay LR3 System utilizes a proprietary UV light to cure and solidify the epoxy resin within a liner. Unlike traditional heat-based methods, this system ensures that the resin cures evenly and rapidly without the risk of premature hardening. This quick and controlled process not only saves time but also improves the strength and longevity of our repairs.

Advantages of UV Lighting in Drain Repair:

Speed: UV light systems can cure liners in as quick as 10 minutes, meaning less downtime for your home or business.

Precision: The operator has complete control over the casting process, ensuring a high-quality repair every time.

The operator has complete control over the casting process, ensuring a high-quality repair every time. Safety: As there’s no excess heat generated, there’s a significantly reduced risk of damage to the existing pipes or surrounding structure.

As there’s no excess heat generated, there’s a significantly reduced risk of damage to the existing pipes or surrounding structure. Consistency: Results are consistent regardless of the environmental temperature, making it a reliable choice in Wyoming’s varied climate.

Results are consistent regardless of the environmental temperature, making it a reliable choice in Wyoming’s varied climate. Quality: The LR3 fiberglass liner is fully verified for leak-proof performance with a 50-year guarantee on your sewer pipe.

As the pioneer in Wyoming to utilize this technology, we’re excited to offer this service to our community. We understand that a clogged or damaged pipe can cause a lot of stress, and with our UV lighting solutions, we can mitigate these issues quickly, safely, and more effectively than ever before.

The Importance of a Certified Aspen Mountain Plumbing Plumber

Brooke’s kitchen sink issue turned out to be a symptom of a more serious main line clog, something no plunger or drain snake picked up at a department store could handle. It’s situations like this that remind me why I became a plumber—to solve the puzzles beneath our feet.

Aspen Mountain Plumbing’s Arsenal: Tools of the Trade

High-Tech Drain Inspection Cameras

Waterproof High Definition Inspection Cameras: For a clear view inside pipes to diagnose issues.

Locating Technology Ability to locate with accuracy where the problem exists.

Motorized Drain Augers

Corded Drain Augers: Portable and powerful, for quick response to all clogs.

Heavy-Duty Specialty Flexshaft Auger: For tougher build up on sidewalls of the pipe and thorough cleaning of scale.

Hydro Jetters

Residential Hydro Jetters: High-pressure water jetting to clear household lines.

UV Lining Equipment

UV Lightray LR3: Revolutionary Lining equipment to non-intrusively repair and replace drain lines.

Keeping Those Drains Clear: Your Ultimate Guide

Living in Rock Springs, where the plumbing can be as tough as our community, we know that prevention is the name of the game. Keeping your drains clear isn’t just about avoiding inconvenience—it’s about safeguarding the health of your home’s plumbing systems. Here are some foolproof tips that go beyond avoiding grease and coffee grounds in your sink:

Banish the Grease : It’s not just about avoiding grease; it’s about respecting your pipes. Grease solidifies as it cools, sticking to the inside of your drain and building up over time. Instead, dispose of grease in a container and toss it in the trash. Your drain will thank you!

: It’s not just about avoiding grease; it’s about respecting your pipes. Grease solidifies as it cools, sticking to the inside of your drain and building up over time. Instead, dispose of grease in a container and toss it in the trash. Your drain will thank you! Coffee Grounds Ground Down : Those coffee grounds might seem fine and harmless, but they can accumulate and cause a major plumbing headache. Instead, add them to your compost pile or directly into your garden. Your plants will appreciate the nitrogen boost!

: Those coffee grounds might seem fine and harmless, but they can accumulate and cause a major plumbing headache. Instead, add them to your compost pile or directly into your garden. Your plants will appreciate the nitrogen boost! Strain Away Strife: Using a sink strainer isn’t just a suggestion—it’s a critical line of defense. By catching scraps and other debris, you keep the pathways clear for water to flow freely.

Remember, prevention is always less costly than the cure, especially when it comes to plumbing. By diligently following these simple steps, you not only protect your home from potential water damage but also save on the expenses that come with emergency repairs.

Don’t Let That Clogged Drain Gurgle Turn into a Catastrophe

A clogged drain might seem minor, but it’s a telltale sign that demands expert attention. It pays to invest in regular maintenance, and it’s crucial to recognize when you’re up against a force that necessitates a pro. Aspen Mountain Plumbing is here for you, ready to ensure your home’s plumbing operates seamlessly. Give us a call today at (307) 922-4413 or schedule your service online .

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business wants to advertise with Wyo4News, please contact our sales team here.)