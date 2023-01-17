Aspen Mountain Plumbing Presents: A Breakdown On Frozen Pipes

Aspen Mountain Plumbing is here to provide homeowners with the information they need to understand why frozen pipes occur, and how to prevent them. But first, Lance Ball, proud owner of Aspen Mountain Plumbing, gives us a cold winter tale so real that it could be fiction. This is Lance’s story about Phil, a homeowner in Sweetwater County whose plumbing pipe froze up and sent chills down his spine.

It was a cold winter day in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. One of those cold winter days that seemed much colder than every other cold winter day in Rock Springs, WY. The temperatures had dropped significantly and days of sub-twenty weather seemed to stretch on forever.

For homeowner Phil Smith, the cold weather posed a special problem – He left town and turned his heat below 50 degrees. This caused his plumbing pipes to freeze solid. He tried everything he could think of to thaw out the pipes but nothing worked. Phil thought if he could just get through the night, he’ll have a better chance to diagnose the problem the next day.

However, when morning came around something strange happened – Phil heard a loud ringing sound coming from outside his house! He quickly ran outside and saw that one of his plumbing pipes had broken due to extreme cold temperatures!

He immediately called Aspen Mountain Plumbing and asked for help. Fortunately for Phil, they managed to come over later that day and replace the broken pipe with a new one!

From then on Phil made sure to never forget to make Aspen Mountain Plumbing his first call for plumbing issues, and to keep his thermostat above 60 degrees during winter months just in case anything like this ever happened again!

What Causes Frozen Pipes?

Extreme cold temperatures: Extreme cold temperatures can be damaging to plumbing pipes, causing them to freeze up. When water freezes, it expands, causing pressure to build up within the pipes and potentially leading to a burst pipe. This can cause severe damage to property and the disruption of running water in the home.

Exposed pipes or water lines located in unheated areas of the home: Exposed pipes or water lines located in unheated areas of the home, such as attics, basements, crawlspaces, and garages, can be more vulnerable to freezing temperatures due to the lack of insulation. Without proper insulation, the cold air has direct access to these pipes and can quickly cause them to freeze up. Additionally, it is likely that these pipes will also have less protection against any potential cold winds that may occur during freezing weather conditions.

Poor insulation surrounding pipes: Poor insulation surrounding plumbing pipes can be a major cause of pipe freeze-ups in cold weather. When pipes are not adequately insulated, heat can escape quickly and the water inside them will begin to cool down.

As the temperature continues to drop, it is increasingly likely for the water to freeze and expand, resulting in connections coming apart or burst pipes.

How Can Homeowners Prevent Frozen Pipes?

Homeowners should take precautions when temperatures drop below freezing. Insulating and protecting exposed pipes, keeping cabinet doors open under sinks, allowing faucets to drip slightly, and disconnecting outdoor hoses are helpful measures that can be taken to help prevent frozen pipes.

Additionally, homeowners should also check for any leaks or cracks in exterior walls and seal them immediately. Following these tips will help ensure that your home’s plumbing system remains intact during periods of extreme cold weather.

It’s important to note that all exposed pipes and water lines located in unheated areas are properly heated with heat tape and insulated with pipe wrap or other suitable materials. This will help protect against freezing by providing an extra layer of warmth and limiting the amount of cold air able to reach the pipes.

Finally, any not needed openings into these unheated areas should also be sealed off with caulk or foam sealant and any access have weather stripping installed in order to minimize heat loss.

be sure that their pipes are properly insulated with materials such as foam sleeves, fiberglass wrap or rubber foam insulation. Additionally, any gaps in windows or walls near exposed piping should be sealed off with weatherstripping, caulk or other suitable sealants. Doing so will help limit heat loss and reduce the chances of a frozen pipe occurring.

In conclusion, don’t be like Phil. Don’t wait until it’s too late. If you see any signs of freezing pipes, give Aspen Mountain Plumbing a call immediately at (307) 922-4413.

