Bar Row Street Party: The show will go on!

The show must go on and the Embassy Tavern and Ponderosa Bar have come together to bring you a weekend of fun at their “Bar Row Street Party!”

The fun starts Friday, June 26, and will continue on Saturday, June 27. Each night will be ALL NIGHTERS for both bars!

The cover charge is $10 and ALL AGES are welcome! ID’s are required to purchase beer.

The Food Dude will be set up and ready to serve at 6 pm both nights. And it doesn’t stop there–local bands Zamtrip and Squirrel Tap will be providing the tunes on Friday, June 26 starting at 8 pm. On Saturday, June 27, Eagle Beak will take the stage at 9 pm.

Due to COVID-19, the party capacity limit is 250 people, so FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. CDC guidelines will be followed outside the bar for distancing purposes. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.

Kick-off summer with some fun at the Bar Row Street Party!

