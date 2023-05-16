Bloedorn Lumber in Rock Springs is inviting all of Sweetwater County to a party!

The Second Annual Bloedorn Block Party will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at 1600 Sunset Drive in Rock Springs. The block party will feature vendors, games, food, drawings, and activities for the whole family.

“This is a community event,” said Scott Travis, Bloedorn Assistant Manager. “It’s a way to showcase our vendors, welcomes new and returning customers, and provide a family-friendly event for the community to enjoy.”

The Block Party will feature more than 20 vendors, including:

HVP VINYL FENCING, COUER D’ ALENE WINDOWS, FORTRESS RAILING, AMERICAN STANDARD PLUMBING PRODUCTS, OCCIDENTAL LEATHER, CERTAINTEED ROOFING, GENERAC GENERATORS, KLEIN TOOLS, EDGE EYEWEAR, LAGUNA TOOLS, FIBERON DECKING, CORONADO STONE PRODUCTS, BIG TIMBER FASTENERS, LINX/STIX PERGOLA SYSTEMS, QUIKRETE, SOUTHWIND FLOORING, THERMA TRU DOORS, TRAEGER GRILLS, SKIL, DIAMOND KOTE SIDING & MILWAUKEE TOOLS

Stop by and see a Milwaukee and SkilsawTools side-by-side demonstration at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sweetwater County is invited to bring in their own tools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and put Milwaukee and Skilsaw to your own challenge. Bloedorn is the exclusive Sweetwater County Laguna Tools dealer, Jay Andrews from Laguna will be demonstrating, bandsaws, belt sanders, and the fabulous Fusion 2 Table Saw, with special pricing and free local delivery. The event will also feature booths from community partners: the United Way, the American Legion, and Western Wyoming Community College Athletics.

Those in attendance can visit 10 vendor booths for an entry into a drawing for a smoker grill ($1,000 value), a year’s supply of smoker pellets ($250 value), or a $100 Bloedorn gift card. Visit 15 booths for two entries, visit 20 booths, receive three entries, and visit all of the booths for five entries into the drawing … Stop by the Bloedorn Booth for more details.

But the event is more than vendors. Bloedorn will offer games for kids and adults in which participants can win prizes. Transformation Face Painting will provide face paint for kids for free, and kids can get pictures with Billy Bloedorn between 12 and 1 p.m., included is a picture holder where the kids can choose a free Benjamin Moore color of their choice to decorate.

New this year will be the Byron Grey’s Tent of Mysteries. The Tent of Mysteries will feature close-up magic, glitter tattoos, hair tinsel, and other entertainment. And let’s not forget about the food! Visitors to the event are encouraged to grab lunch from one of our

local food trucks. The Food Dude, Double Dubs, and Shake Up the Scoop will be at the event.

Bloedorn Lumber is excited to welcome Sweetwater County to our 2nd Annual Block Party, food, fun, great specials, giveaways, games, and prizes … See you there!

