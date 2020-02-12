Blood draw dates set for MHSC annual Health & Wellness Fair

Want to know a little more about your health? Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County can help with blood draw dates ahead of its 2020 Health & Wellness Fair.

The hospital’s lab, as well as Young at Heart, have set aside some specific times to get your blood drawn for a variety of tests. Results will be available, during the March 7 fair, along with a healthcare provider who can review them with you.

Here are some options before the big event:

Feb. 19: For people 50 and older, blood draw for testing will be offered from 6-9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Drive in Rock Springs. To make an appointment, call 307-352-6737.

For people 18 and older, blood draw for testing will be offered from 6-9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, and Friday, Feb. 21, in the Sweetwater Memorial classrooms. To make an appointment, call 307-362-6472.

Fasting is recommended for accurate results. Here’s the complete list of tests available:

Complete Wellness Panel, $37 – includes Lipid Panel

Blood type with RH, $20

CBC with Differential, $20

CBC without Differential, $8

Estradiol, $35

Estrogen, $40

Ferritin, $20

Flu A and B, $80

Folic Acid, $15

G/C Chlamydia, $100

Glucose, $10

Hemoglobin A1C, $28

Hepatic Function Panel, $20

Hepatitis C, $25

HIV, $25

Iron Panel, $25

Infectious Mononucleosis, $15

Measles (rubeola) IgC, $25

OB Panel with HIV, $145

Potassium, $10

Pregnancy (urine), $20

Prolactin, $30

Progesterone, $40

Prostate-Specific Antigen

(PSA), $28

(PSA), $28 PT/INR, $15

Strep A, $45

Testosterone, $25

Thyroid Stimulation

Hormone (TSH), $28

Hormone (TSH), $28 T4 Free, $20

Uric Acid, $15

Vitamin B12, $15

Vitamin D, $15

Wellness and Wellness Screenings also are available every Tuesday and Wednesday at the hospital’s laboratory. Call 307-352-8360 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

