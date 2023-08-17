Bud Light Golden Ticket SWEEPSTAKES Going On NOW!

See Official Entry Rules and no-purchase registration necessary option.

Join the WyoRadio Kruser and Western Wyoming Beverages down at Gateway Liquors (2012 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs, WY) on Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Don’t forget that you can register for FREE from Western Wyoming Beverages. Not sure how to apply for free? WyoRadio will help!

Western Wyoming Beverages, in partnership with Rock Springs Honda Toyota and WyoRadio, is excited to launch Western Wyoming’s Bud Light Golden Ticket Sweepstakes. Consumers throughout Western Wyoming will have the opportunity to find a Golden Ticket hidden in packages of Bud Light (18pks or larger) to be entered as a finalist to win in the promotion.

The 100 finalists will be entered into a random drawing during Bud Light’s end-of-summer “Backyard Party” in October. The drawing will be conducted in the form of a “last man standing” drawing with the last name to be drawn to be the winner of the new Honda Talon side-by-side. This promotion is exclusive to Western Wyoming Beverages’ footprint in Western Wyoming, meaning one winner from Western Wyoming will be taking home a new Honda Talon.

The side-by-side, purchased locally from Rock Springs Honda Toyota, will be displayed across Western Wyoming throughout the summer, giving consumers the chance to view the grand prize. Bud Light will host an end-of-summer “Backyard Party” to conclude the promotion in October. During the backyard party, attendees will have the opportunity to sample Bud Light and affiliated products as well as win additional prizes from Bud Light and Western Wyoming Beverages.

No purchase necessary to win, details on how to enter without a purchase can be found at WesternWyomingBeverages.com. Must be 21 years of age or older to win and a legal resident of the Wyoming counties of Uinta, Lincoln, Sublette, or Sweetwater. The winner must be willing to sign a waiver accepting tax and liability obligations of winning.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Ryne Grossnickle at (307) 362-6332 or email at [email protected]

