Budweiser and Western Wyoming Beverages celebrate Trona industry during Clydesdale visit

In conjunction with the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales 2024 visit to Sweetwater County, Western Wyoming Beverages and Budweiser will host a free, open-to-the-public event called “Cheers to Trona” and offer all Trona mine employees 21 years of age and older a free 12-pack of Budweiser glass bottles, to enjoy the ‘fruits of their labor.’

Celebrating Trona and Its Miners

​Budweiser and Western Wyoming Beverages are proud to celebrate a longstanding tradition that connects our iconic brands with the heart of Wyoming’s mining industry. Every bottle of domestically produced Anheuser-Busch products like Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch Light, and Michelob Ultra, have been forged using Wyoming Trona.

Wyoming Trona, a key ingredient in the production of glass bottles, plays a crucial role in ensuring the durability and clarity of every Anheuser-Busch bottle. This natural mineral, extracted from the rich deposits in Wyoming, is transformed through a meticulous process that upholds the highest standards of quality. The Clydesdale event is an opportunity to thank the thousands of miners whose hard work makes each Budweiser bottle possible. Their dedication ensures the production of high-quality glass that is an integral part of Budweiser’s packaging and brand. The dedication of Wyoming’s trona miners is integral to the supply chain that brings a refreshing bottle of Budweiser to consumers worldwide.

Cheers to Trona

Budweiser and Western Wyoming Beverages will host a “Cheers to Trona” event at the Green River Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 5th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales. The event will honor our local trona mines, the very mines that make a bottle of Budweiser possible with a ceremonial case presentation for representatives from Genesis Alkali, Sisecam, Solvay, Tata, Project West, Pacific Soda, and the Wyoming Mining Association.

The event is free and open to the public. Trona miners and their families are encouraged to attend. Free samples of Budweiser products will be available as well as free hamburgers and hot dogs from the Hitching Post. The event will give the public the opportunity to see the Budweiser Clydesdales up close and get pictures near the Clydesdales.

Free Budweiser for Miners

In addition to the events surrounding the Clydesdale visit, Western Wyoming Beverages and Budweiser will be offering all employees of the area trona mines (Genesis Alkali, Sisecam, Solvay, Tata, Project West, Pacific Soda) that are twenty-one years of age or older a free 12-pack of Budweiser glass bottles (also good for Bud Light glass bottles) through a coupon redeemable at local participating liquor stores. WWB and Budweiser encourage trona miners to responsibly enjoy the fruits of their labor by celebrating the Fourth of July with a 12-pack of Budweiser glass bottles made from Wyoming Trona. Employees of Tata and Solvay will be receiving their coupons from their companies. Employees of Genesis Alkali, Sisecam, Project West, and Pacific Soda can stop into the Green River or Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and pick up a coupon for a free 12-pack by showing proof of employment in the trona industry (employee ID, insurance card, etc.). Coupons will be available from July 3rd, 2024 through July 31st, 2024. One coupon per employee.

About Wyoming Trona Industry

Wyoming is home to the world’s largest natural trona deposit, and its mining industry is a critical supplier of this essential mineral. The trona mining industry supports the local economy, provides numerous jobs, and contributes to various sectors, including glass production, where it plays a vital role in manufacturing high-quality bottles.

About Western Wyoming Beverages

Western Wyoming Beverages has been proudly owned and operated in Wyoming for over 50 years. Providing reliable service, friendly staff, and the nation’s top beverage products, including Budweiser, we strive to be the premier business partner for our customers. WWB services Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Big Piney, Mt. View and Lyman.

​About Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch is a leading American brewer, known for its commitment to brewing the highest-quality beers. With a portfolio of iconic brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch Light, Michelob Ultra, and Big Wave, Anheuser-Busch is dedicated to innovation and community support.

About the Clydesdales

The Clydesdales have been a symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933. Its appearance in Sweetwater County is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling team.

Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to the U.S. in the mid-1800s. Today the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show. A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20 to 25 quarts of feed, 40 to 50 pounds of hay, and 30 gallons of water per day.

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands—or six feet—at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, a blaze of white on the face, and a black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is also very important, as hitchhorses meet millions of people each year.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.

2024 Budweiser Clydesdale Sweetwater County Schedule

Event Schedule:

July 3, 2024: The Budweiser Clydesdales will visit Solvay Chemicals for a private, closed event – for their employees.

July 4, 2024: The Clydesdales will proudly participate in the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Liberty Day Parade on July 4th. The parade starts at 10:00 AM and will parade down Gateway Blvd.

July 5, 2024: The Clydesdales will be featured in a “Cheers to Trona” event at the Green River Chamber of Commerce in Green River, WY. This event is open to the public and will highlight the connection between trona mining and Budweiser’s renowned glass bottles.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business wants to advertise with Wyo4News, please contact our sales team here.)