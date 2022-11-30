Cancer Survivorship Support Group Meets Tomorrow

The Wyoming Cancer Resource Center invites anyone with a cancer diagnosis to join the Cancer Survivorship Support Group held at Elements Wellness Center, located at 120 Winston Drive in Rock Springs, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday.

The group meets the first Thursday of every month. For more information about the group, call (307) 352-9602 – and to seek information about cancer resources in the area, contact the Wyoming Cancer Resource Service Center at (833) 660-2004.

