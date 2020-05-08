Celebrate Mother’s Day with the Sapporo – Ichiban team

To our dear Moms:

Being a mom is one of the most, if not the most, demanding job on the planet. Moms don’t get days off or a huge salary for taking care of their kids. Instead, they are rewarded with endless messes, laundry, and the satisfaction of seeing their kids grow up to be happy, healthy adults. We wish all our dear mothers a Happy Mother’s Day from the Sapporo – Ichiban team.

On Mother’s Day, every mom’s order will come with a rose flower and one glass of martini, cocktail, wine, beer, or soft drink for free. Also, to all our frontline hero Moms in our community, the Sapporo and Ichiban team will offer a free meal and free drink for you on Mother’s Day to show our support and our appreciation. Thank you for your service to keep our community safe.

We love you! Happy Mother’s Day❤️

The Sapporo – Ichiban team

ORDER ONLINE AT:

www.sapporowy.com

www.ichibanevanston.com

Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse

2461 Foothill Boulevard

Rock Springs, WY

307-382-0680

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

1932 Harrison Drive

Evanston, WY

307-789-8888

