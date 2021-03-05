Check your health at the Hunter Family Medical Clinic 2021 Health Fair

The Hunter Family Medical Clinic invites YOU to their 2021 Health Fair!

Testing dates are March 8 – 11, and March 15 – 18, 7 AM-Noon.

Walk-in appointments are available, call 307-382-3831 to schedule.

Payment is due at the time of service for ALL testing.

TESTS OFFERED INCLUDE:

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Complete Metabolic Panel (CMP)

Lipid Panel $50.00

Hemoglobin AIC $25.00

Thyroid (TSH) $25.00

Prostate (PSA) $50.00

Vitamin D $40.00

Hunter Family Medical Clinic does not bill insurance for these labs.

To review your lab results, schedule an appointment with your healthcare provider.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)