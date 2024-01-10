Church & Dwight donates to support the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center

Employees from Church and Dwight presented a $5,000.00 check to the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Pictured Left to Right (Back Row) Niki McKenzie, SCCDC Assistant Director, Church & Dwight Employees, Preston Peterson, Dean Webb

Pictured Left to Right: (Middle Row): Church & Dwight employees Erin Toolson, Michelle Marshall, Carly Maez, Loren McKenzie, Delmar Day, Angelique Muggleberg, and Ben Bayles, SCCDC IT & Operations Coordinator (Blue Shirt)

Pictured Left to Right: (Front Row) Stephanie Hokansen, SCCDC Preschool Teacher students from the Bright Friends Classroom at the Green River CDC and Tracee Munoz, SCCDC Classroom Aide

Church & Dwight made a large donation to the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (SCCDC) to support the purchase of classroom supplies, equipment, and furniture needed for the preschool programs in Rock Springs and Green River for children ages three through five.

A donation of $5,000 from the Church and Dwight Employee Giving Fund, was made to the center in December and will go directly toward the purchase of much-needed classroom materials that benefit children in Sweetwater County.

The SCCDC Preschool Program in both Rock Springs and Green River is rapidly growing and with that, the center has had to open new classrooms and purchase additional supplies and equipment to meet the increased needs of the children who attend the preschool programs. Additionally, the center added several new curriculum resources such as Haggerty, Zoo-phonics, Eureka and CKLA to the program. These effective educational resources increase the SCCDC’s ability to make positive connections with the student’s knowledge, experience, and identity by using many different tools and resources. The donation from Church & Dwight will be used towards purchasing materials to support the materials needed to support these resources.

The donation was made possible through Church & Dwight’s Employee Giving Fund (EGF). The EGF is supported by employees’ contributions, which are matched dollar for dollar by Church & Dwight.

“The generous funds donated through the EGF are greatly appreciated and the SCCDC is honored and extremely grateful to be selected as one of those organizations that these contributions support”. Lori Lucero, SCCDC Executive Director.

SCCDC Assistant Director, Niki McKenzie, made the following statement “As the needs of the SCCDC increase and our programs grow, the support of our community is critical to our ability to continue serving the children and families of Sweetwater County. This funding will give us the assistance we need to supply the children with much-needed resources to learn and grow in their most formative years. Thank you so much to Church and Dwight and their employees for this incredibly generous donation, it truly means the world to us!”

The SCCDC is a non-profit organization with 501(c)(3) status. The SCCDC has been serving children from birth through age five in Sweetwater County since 1979. The mission of the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is to improve the quality of life of all children and their families through early childhood education. For more information, go to cdckids.org.

